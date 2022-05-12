Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $219.88 Million Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,558 shares during the quarter. Endava comprises 0.8% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 2.35% of Endava worth $219,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.28. 10,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.63. Endava plc has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

