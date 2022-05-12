Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $21.73 Million Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 2,180.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 515,688 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Daqo New Energy worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5,499.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 93,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $90.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.