Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $19.08 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 86,040.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,279 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 85,180 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $19,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,237,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SEA by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after purchasing an additional 986,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 454,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.76. Sea Limited has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

