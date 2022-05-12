Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $187.47 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Synopsys worth $187,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

SNPS stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.80 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.