Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $18.73 Million Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.56% of Beazer Homes USA worth $18,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 50.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE BZH traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 14,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $480.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

