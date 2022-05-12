Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $114.45 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,386 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Ciena worth $114,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $4,519,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. Ciena’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,786 shares of company stock worth $1,908,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.