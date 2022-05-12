Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 657.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of AON worth $35,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.05. 807,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.