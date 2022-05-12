Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,108,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290,092 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $59,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 2,462,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBTYK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

