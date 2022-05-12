Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110,562 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $42,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.86. The company had a trading volume of 630,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $144.26. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

