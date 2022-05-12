Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 550,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 139,098 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Progress Software worth $26,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 37,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $246,573.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,044. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PRGS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.56. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,131. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

