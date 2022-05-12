Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 233,908 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 404.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $24,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after purchasing an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after purchasing an additional 744,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.65. 51,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Builders FirstSource (Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.