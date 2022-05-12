Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 113,435 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,435 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Celanese worth $64,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Celanese by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $141.53. 991,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,098. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.