Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AT&T worth $112,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

T traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,126,031. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

