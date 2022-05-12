Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 435,287 Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Jackson Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $76,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506,792 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $47,115,000. Attestor Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,316,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,618,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE:JXN traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. 83,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.37. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

