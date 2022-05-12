Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 63,326 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,326 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $153,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $205,081,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.65. 486,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,177,289. The firm has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

