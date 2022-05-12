Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 474,457 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,457 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $98,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 180,266 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 98,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.79. 25,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.