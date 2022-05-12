Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,300,450 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1,340.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300,450 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $104,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.45. 228,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,078. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

