Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 208,276 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,276 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up approximately 1.0% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.14% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $280,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 86,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth $1,648,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.42.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $14.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.65 by $0.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 201.14% and a net margin of 43.25%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $17.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $68.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 115.31%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

