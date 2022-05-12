Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at TD Securities

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ABST. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

ABST stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $401.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,563 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,345 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,450 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 329,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

