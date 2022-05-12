Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Absci had a negative return on equity of 52.14% and a negative net margin of 2,111.25%.

NASDAQ:ABSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.48. 50,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Absci has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $31.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 142.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Absci by 2,227.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Absci by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

ABSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Absci from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Absci Company Profile (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

