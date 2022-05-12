Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of AOD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $10.50.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.