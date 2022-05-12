Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of AOD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000.

