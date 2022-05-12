Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

AWP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,554. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4,769.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 78,504 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,939,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

