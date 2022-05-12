Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
AWP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,554. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
