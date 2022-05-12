A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Short Interest Up 189.8% in April

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 189.8% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,633 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $39,521.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,803.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,785 shares of company stock worth $3,626,063 in the last 90 days. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 290,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 56,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

