a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Announces Earnings Results

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. a.k.a. Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. a.k.a. Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE AKA traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,392. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

