$92.03 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $92.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.68 million. Quantum reported sales of $92.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $369.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.30 million to $370.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $390.78 million, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $396.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QMCO. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley downgraded Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Quantum news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Quantum by 48.4% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 259,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,774,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 587,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,855. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.26. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.

Quantum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.