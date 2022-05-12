$9.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.08 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $9.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $42.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.91 billion to $46.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.
In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.