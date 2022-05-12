$9.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) to post sales of $9.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $10.08 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $9.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $42.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $44.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.91 billion to $46.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,808. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $594.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

