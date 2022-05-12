8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at BTIG Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.27.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $893.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

