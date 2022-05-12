8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Craig Hallum

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EGHT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.27.
NYSE:EGHT opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
