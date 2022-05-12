8X8 (EGHT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of 8X8 (NYSE: EGHT) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2022 – 8X8 was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $13.00.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $10.00.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $18.00.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $16.00.

5/11/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $10.00.

4/26/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – 8X8 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

3/15/2022 – 8X8 had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.66. 60,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,365. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 94,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 31.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 152.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

