$873.46 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) to post $873.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $910.70 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $893.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 1,121,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,050. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,206,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

