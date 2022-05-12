86,871 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after acquiring an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,824,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

