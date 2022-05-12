$806.01 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) will report $806.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $815.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.10 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $714.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,881. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $159.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.87.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

