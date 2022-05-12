7,812 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,690,000 after buying an additional 2,352,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $307,805,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 801.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,227,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,223,000 after buying an additional 1,980,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,079 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U stock traded up $3.16 on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 927,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,412. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.46.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

