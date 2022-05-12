$78.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will post sales of $78.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.00 million. Genius Sports posted sales of $53.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $343.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $346.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $437.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $437.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of GENI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 2,889,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.71. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 218,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 457,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

