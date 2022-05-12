700 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in WestRock by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 3,647,538 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after buying an additional 896,281 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $18,940,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,711,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,262,000 after buying an additional 296,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,124,000 after buying an additional 287,853 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,156. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

