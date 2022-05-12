$68.21 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) will report $68.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.39 million to $83.13 million. Radius Health reported sales of $51.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $245.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.62 million to $262.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $289.24 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $364.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of RDUS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,923. Radius Health has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $274.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Radius Health by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Radius Health by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

