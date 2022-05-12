6,699 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Belden by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Belden by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,490. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.61. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

