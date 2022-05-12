$667.40 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to report sales of $667.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $651.90 million and the highest is $682.89 million. Kirby reported sales of $559.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEX. BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,357 shares of company stock valued at $596,460 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,539,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.40. 10,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.33. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08.

Kirby Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.