66,603 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,412 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after purchasing an additional 817,972 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after purchasing an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,637,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,048,000 after purchasing an additional 585,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $75.01. 4,811,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,601,204. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43.

