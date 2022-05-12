6,645 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 38,639 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in AZZ by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $43.63 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.31.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

