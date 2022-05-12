6,050 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,665,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $6.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.75. 916,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,975. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.42 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

