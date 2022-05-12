$6.48 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to announce $6.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $48.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Navitas Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NVTS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.