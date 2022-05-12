$6.48 Million in Sales Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) to announce $6.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $48.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $48.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $128.65 million, with estimates ranging from $124.58 million to $132.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Navitas Semiconductor.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million.
Shares of NVTS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 26.04 and a current ratio of 27.16. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $22.19.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,515,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,257,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.
About Navitas Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
