5,951 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,951 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PROS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth approximately $784,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRO traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.99. 376,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. PROS had a negative net margin of 34.23% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRO shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

