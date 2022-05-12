5,820 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,602,000 after buying an additional 2,234,509 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Centene by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,259,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,361,000 after buying an additional 1,266,668 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Centene by 153.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,813,000 after buying an additional 1,240,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $81.23. 3,348,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,309.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

