5,611 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 686.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 116,879 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $251,879,000 after buying an additional 255,973 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 640.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 167,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 144,839 shares during the period. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of COP traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.04. 6,640,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.71. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.51%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

