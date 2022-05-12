5,387 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Edison International by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

NYSE:EIX opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.01%.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.