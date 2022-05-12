$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.34 billion to $20.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $23.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.26 on Monday, hitting $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,904. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.