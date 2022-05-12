43,308 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

KHC traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $43.07. 170,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

Kraft Heinz Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.