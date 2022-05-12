4,042 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 348,304 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $75,481,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 191,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 30,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 32,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,419,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.38. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

