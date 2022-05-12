$4.83 EPS Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.94. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 906.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $14.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $12.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.29. 57,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,329. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $86.74. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

